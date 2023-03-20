UMB Bank n.a. Sells 16,363 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,471,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,363 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.0% of UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Apple were worth $191,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $155.00 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.