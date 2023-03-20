UMB Bank n.a. Sells 2,029 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ventas by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $44.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

