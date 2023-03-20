UMB Bank n.a. Sells 256 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $225.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.59 and a 200-day moving average of $237.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

