UMB Bank n.a. Sells 363 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,258 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,482,000 after purchasing an additional 801,560 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 671,046 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,630.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 650,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after buying an additional 626,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.7% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after buying an additional 495,695 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.85 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32.

