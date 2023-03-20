UMB Bank n.a. Sells 5,478 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GE opened at $90.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $94.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3,009.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average is $78.79.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

