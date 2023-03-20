UMB Bank n.a. Sells 60,126 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 654,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 60,126 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $54,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
Amazon.com Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $98.95 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of -366.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.35.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.