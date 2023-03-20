UMB Bank n.a. Sells 6,103 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 87.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 14.0% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,667 shares of company stock worth $3,042,476 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Wedbush downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $97.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

