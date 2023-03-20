UMB Bank n.a. Sells 6,714 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 114,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,005 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $108.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.72 and a 200 day moving average of $114.13. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.