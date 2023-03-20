UMB Bank n.a. Sells 921 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,339,000 after acquiring an additional 535,742 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 245.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,853,000 after purchasing an additional 282,613 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,549,959,000 after buying an additional 199,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 254,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,348,000 after buying an additional 155,676 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.17.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

ResMed Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $1,174,441.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $90,416,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,129,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $1,174,441.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,416,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,619 shares of company stock worth $6,598,428 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $207.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $262.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.