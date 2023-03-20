UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,821 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter worth $87,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth $223,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.07 on Monday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $100.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.78.

