UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $21.97.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

