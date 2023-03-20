Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Holdings Decreased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 123.9% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 246.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 158.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 204,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 125,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $36.65 on Monday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UNM. Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

