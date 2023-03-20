Value Partners Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,554 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,321 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.7% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 11,434.2% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim downgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $279.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.31.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

