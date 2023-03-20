Wedmont Private Capital Acquires New Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $225.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

