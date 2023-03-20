Wedmont Private Capital Acquires New Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,474 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 58,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

Lennar Stock Down 0.7 %

LEN opened at $103.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.54. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $109.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

