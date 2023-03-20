Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,736 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in NetApp were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,713,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in NetApp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 439,772 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,679,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in NetApp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 428,839 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,522,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,726 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,827. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,827. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,951,740. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $61.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

