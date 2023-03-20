Wedmont Private Capital Invests $245,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,312,000 after acquiring an additional 151,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prudential Financial Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $78.02 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $122.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.90.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.