Wedmont Private Capital Invests $258,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth $273,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of APA by 657.1% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of APA by 50.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on APA. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of APA from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

APA opened at $31.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.46. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.52.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

