Wedmont Private Capital Lowers Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BX opened at $84.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $132.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.59%.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

