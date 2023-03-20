Wedmont Private Capital Makes New $209,000 Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 175.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 48,750 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $69.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.10. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

