Wedmont Private Capital Purchases New Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $506.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $537.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Argus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.09.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

