Wedmont Private Capital Purchases New Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $704,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $904,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,141,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,197,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,267,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ball Price Performance
Shares of BALL opened at $51.48 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $94.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78.
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ball Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.
Ball Profile
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ball (BALL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.