Wedmont Private Capital Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.26.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MU opened at $56.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $3,982,190. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

