Wedmont Private Capital Takes $236,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.52.
Teradyne Price Performance
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Teradyne Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.43%.
Insider Transactions at Teradyne
In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Teradyne Company Profile
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
