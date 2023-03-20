Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,835,000 after purchasing an additional 116,629 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,780,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,740,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Raymond James by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,580,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF stock opened at $88.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.75. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.