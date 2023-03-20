Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after buying an additional 1,278,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,237,214,000 after buying an additional 57,308 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,489,000 after purchasing an additional 381,797 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $126.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.79 and a 200 day moving average of $122.87. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

