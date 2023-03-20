Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $956,000 Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 440.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2,066.7% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $145.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.18%.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.