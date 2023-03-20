Wells Fargo & Company Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $280.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

META has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Arete Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $209.27.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $195.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.06. The company has a market cap of $507.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,342 shares of company stock worth $12,285,012 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

