West Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

West Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.5% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after buying an additional 89,865 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple stock opened at $155.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

