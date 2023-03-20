Woodstock Corp Has $24.61 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Woodstock Corp lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.3% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 408,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,098,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 126,542 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 66,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $155.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.64 and its 200 day moving average is $145.23.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

