Woodstock Corp Has $41.75 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Woodstock Corp grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,077 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.5% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.83.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $279.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.