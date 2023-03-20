Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 554 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UGI by 27.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,881 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of UGI by 73.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in UGI by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after acquiring an additional 826,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in UGI by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 675,183 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI opened at $35.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $44.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

