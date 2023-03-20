Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 949 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $155.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.75 and a 200 day moving average of $170.33. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.