Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 1,585 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 1,135.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

Shares of NNN opened at $42.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.90. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

