Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 50,106 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,106 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in APA by 657.1% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in APA during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in APA by 50.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in APA by 139.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of APA opened at $31.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

