Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 50,320 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,472,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $52.14 on Monday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

