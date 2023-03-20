Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,485 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF opened at $88.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

