Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,627 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,225,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after buying an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,845,000 after buying an additional 1,920,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Insider Activity

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.36 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.