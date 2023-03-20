Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CEO Sells $96,111.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $105.49 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $253.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.65.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zscaler Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.14.

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.