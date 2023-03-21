11,466 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,134,000 after buying an additional 105,788 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 169.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $86.24.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,190 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

