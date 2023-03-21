14,621 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.32. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

