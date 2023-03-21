1,477 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,004,242,000 after purchasing an additional 629,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,033,368,000 after purchasing an additional 257,455 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,848,000 after purchasing an additional 223,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,598,661,000 after purchasing an additional 73,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,478,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $787,483,000 after purchasing an additional 627,517 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on A. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

A opened at $134.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Stories

