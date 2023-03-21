1,741 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus upped their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

General Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $89.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,997.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $94.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.