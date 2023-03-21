202 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $429.94 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $287.82 and a one year high of $501.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $409.58 and its 200 day moving average is $370.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

