2,319 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in 3M by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in 3M by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in 3M by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in 3M by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,153,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE MMM opened at $104.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $100.27 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.46.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.