2,405 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,399 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5,699.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,055 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,416,000 after acquiring an additional 674,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $126.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.54. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.63.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

