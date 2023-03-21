2,405 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $126.25 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.54. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

