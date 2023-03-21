24,939 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 24,939 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $62,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $95,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $62.06 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.53.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

