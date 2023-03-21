2,716 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.44.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $101.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.03. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

