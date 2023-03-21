3,067 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 80.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46,088 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $96.91 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.